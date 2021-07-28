Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 965,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,151 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,381,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $15,622,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after buying an additional 878,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $14,063,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

