Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 12,702 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $17,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FARO Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.89 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

