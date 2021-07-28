Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 5,906 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Lincoln Electric worth $17,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO stock opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $137.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.