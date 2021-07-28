Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share.

NYSE AMP traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,819. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.74. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.15 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

