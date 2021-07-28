Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 17.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 52.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 31.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,245,110.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,511 shares of company stock worth $4,953,795. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMI opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

OMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

