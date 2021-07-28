Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 344 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 959.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

