Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 991 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $841,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 136,349 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $8,266,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

