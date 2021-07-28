Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $125,622,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,817,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,710,000 after buying an additional 894,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,095,000 after buying an additional 622,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after buying an additional 459,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:MKC opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

