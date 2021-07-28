Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 368,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 171,478 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 141,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

