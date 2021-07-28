Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $393,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,287 shares of company stock worth $2,013,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

