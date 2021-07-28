Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.09

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.09 and last traded at $70.89, with a volume of 2383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

