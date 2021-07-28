Amtech Systems (ASYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Amtech Systems to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASYS stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

