Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 63,534 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,359 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 63,534 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 149,623 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 9.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

