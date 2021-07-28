Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.57% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $18,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.75.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

