Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,112 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of SLM worth $20,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SLM by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLM. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.