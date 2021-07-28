Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 887 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.21% of Casey’s General Stores worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $1,729,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $196.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.05 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

