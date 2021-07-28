Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.73 Million

Analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report $238.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $239.85 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $192.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.21.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $6,042,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000.

Shares of CDAY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.42. 485,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,455. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -452.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

