Analysts Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $776.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $776.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $755.50 million to $821.20 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $539.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS.

SGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 506,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,689. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

