Analysts Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.90.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,301. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.20. 13,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,555. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.85 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

