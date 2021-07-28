Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.60 Million

Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $724.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.52 million and the highest is $737.70 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $578.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.86.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $410.00 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $277.83 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.