Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report sales of $299.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $348.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMPQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

