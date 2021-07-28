Analysts Expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. 103,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,269. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.