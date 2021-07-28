Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. IDEX posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

IEX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.25. 311,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,291. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 728.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IDEX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65,387 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

