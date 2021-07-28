Analysts Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. MYR Group posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

MYRG stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.69. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,500. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

