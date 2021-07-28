Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OESX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,093. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $152.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

