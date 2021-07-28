Analysts Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Spire reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of SR traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire by 30.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.