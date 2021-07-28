Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.69. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.84.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $495.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,195. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after buying an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

