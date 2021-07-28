Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.62. 848,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,285. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.21. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,244 shares of company stock worth $2,369,747 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

