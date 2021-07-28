Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $148.24

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,182. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $160.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

