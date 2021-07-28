Analysts Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target at $232.50

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.50.
IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
IPGP traded up $7.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.79. 2,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,397. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55.
In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
