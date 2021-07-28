Analysts Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target at $232.50

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.50.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP traded up $7.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.79. 2,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,397. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.