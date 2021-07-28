Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) PT at $259.94

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.94.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $118,221,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $260.32 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

