Analysts Set Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Target Price at $39.67

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research firms have commented on QBCRF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of Quebecor stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. 1,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.74.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.