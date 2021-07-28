Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT at $45.00

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.71.
Several research firms have recently commented on RHHBY. Cowen began coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $46.42 target price on Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
RHHBY stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. 1,413,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,452. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.45. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $323.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
