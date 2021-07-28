Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT at $45.00

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHHBY. Cowen began coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $46.42 target price on Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHBY stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. 1,413,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,452. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.45. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $323.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 55.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roche by 135.1% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.