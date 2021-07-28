Analyzing Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alarm.com and Tenable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $618.00 million 6.46 $76.66 million $1.30 61.67 Tenable $440.22 million 10.70 -$42.73 million ($0.39) -114.36

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarm.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Alarm.com has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alarm.com and Tenable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 4 5 1 2.70 Tenable 0 1 12 0 2.92

Alarm.com currently has a consensus target price of $93.78, suggesting a potential upside of 16.97%. Tenable has a consensus target price of $53.07, suggesting a potential upside of 18.99%. Given Tenable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than Alarm.com.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 13.14% 15.41% 8.88% Tenable -5.97% -14.01% -3.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Tenable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Tenable on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founded by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

