Analyzing Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Manitex International and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manitex International currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.37%. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.05%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than Manitex International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Manitex International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manitex International and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International -4.16% -5.94% -2.26% Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manitex International and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $167.50 million 0.93 -$13.61 million ($0.12) -64.92 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manitex International.

Summary

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition beats Manitex International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction. In addition, it manufactures and sells rough terrain cranes and material handling products for construction, municipality, and railroad industries; truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes; and shipping articulated cranes. The company provides its products under the Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla brands. It also sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

