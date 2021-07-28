Angion Biomedica Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ANGN) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 4th

Angion Biomedica’s (NASDAQ:ANGN) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 4th. Angion Biomedica had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANGN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $318.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.98.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Angion Biomedica will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

