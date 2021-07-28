Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 182.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

