ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 408,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANIP opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.34 million, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

