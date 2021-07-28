ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.50.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS opened at $359.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.32. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.