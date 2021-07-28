Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $382.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.48. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $415.67.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

