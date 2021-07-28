Aon plc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AON in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS.

AON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.89.

NYSE:AON opened at $259.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. AON has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

