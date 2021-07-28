Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $166.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.87. Apple has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

