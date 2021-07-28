Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 3.3% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

AMAT stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.82. 236,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,706. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

