AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 32,132 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,132 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Daseke by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Daseke by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSKE opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Daseke, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.02 million, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DSKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

