AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,062 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Resources Connection worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 80.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.89. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $516.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

