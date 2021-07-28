AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $198.23 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.