Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 407,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,454,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 74,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $123.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.59.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AQST. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

