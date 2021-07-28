ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.08. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 85,365 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.40%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth $349,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 808,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter worth $147,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 284.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 209,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36,676.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 163,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

