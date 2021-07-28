ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $79.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In other news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $471,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in ArcBest by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.