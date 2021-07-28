Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Posts Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $58.65. 143,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,948. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

